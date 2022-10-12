Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.