Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.17 and last traded at C$26.89. 34,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 65,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 6.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.
Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
