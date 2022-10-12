Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $932.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

