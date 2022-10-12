Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BRK stock traded down GBX 112.50 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,820 ($21.99). The company had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,160.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,256.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £295.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85). In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Insiders have sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $9,216,707 over the last quarter.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

