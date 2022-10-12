Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,932.50 ($23.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,256.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83).

Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $9,216,707.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

