Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. TheStreet cut shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

