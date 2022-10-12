BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.70

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.70 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.15 ($1.45), with a volume of 7851101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.50).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 285 ($3.44) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.92.

In related news, insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93), for a total value of £346,880 ($419,139.68).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

