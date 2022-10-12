BURNZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,229.00 (BURNZ)

BURNZ (BURNZ) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, BURNZ has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BURNZ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BURNZ has a total market capitalization of $6,201.67 and approximately $17,229.00 worth of BURNZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BURNZ

BURNZ’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. BURNZ’s total supply is 4,435,353 tokens. BURNZ’s official Twitter account is @movez_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BURNZ is medium.com/@movez_official. The official website for BURNZ is www.movez.me.

BURNZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BURNZ (BURNZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BURNZ has a current supply of 4,435,353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BURNZ is 0.00169568 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $626.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movez.me.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BURNZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BURNZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BURNZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

