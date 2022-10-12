Burp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,372.00 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Burp has a market cap of $235,379.94 and approximately $40,372.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Burp has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Burp

Burp’s launch date was July 11th, 2021. Burp’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,431,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official message board is medium.com/@bigtownchef. The official website for Burp is www.bigtownchef.com. Burp’s official Twitter account is @bigtownchef and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Burp (BURP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Burp is 0.00301076 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $33,139.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bigtownchef.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.