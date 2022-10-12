C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.70. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

