Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

