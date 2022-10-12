Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.07 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.51 and a 1 year high of 21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.49.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

