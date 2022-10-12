CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $131.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wes Cummins acquired 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,575.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 473,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,512. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 307.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 255,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 157,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $12,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

