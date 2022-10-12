Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

