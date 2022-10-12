Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,576. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $111.24 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

