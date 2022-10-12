Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CCBG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.63. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
