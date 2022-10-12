Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.63. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

