Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 2,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 382,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

