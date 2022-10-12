Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.43.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.7 %

Cargojet stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $164.09.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

