CasinoCoin (CSC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,639.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $27,639.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @casinocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CasinoCoin is medium.com/@casinocoin. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.im. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. CasinoCoin has a current supply of 64,994,130,519 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CasinoCoin is 0.00028817 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $37,465.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casinocoin.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.