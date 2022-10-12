Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.76. 3,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $804,385 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

