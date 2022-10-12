Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.10

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.10 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 15022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Catalent by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Catalent by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

