CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGR stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In related news, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $88,467.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,924 shares of company stock worth $140,593.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

