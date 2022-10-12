CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.13 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 820,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after buying an additional 86,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.