CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.13 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 820,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after buying an additional 86,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.