CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 2.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.23. 155,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 938,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

