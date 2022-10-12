Celo Trading Down 3.7% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $349.45 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003899 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Celo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 467,917,103 in circulation. The last known price of Celo is 0.74728164 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,683,287.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

