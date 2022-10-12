Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of IPSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,787. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.22.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
