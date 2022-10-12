Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IPSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,787. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

