CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $16.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,510. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Insider Activity

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

