CFX Quantum Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (CFXQ)

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, CFX Quantum has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. CFX Quantum has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3,176.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CFX Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CFX Quantum

CFX Quantum’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. CFX Quantum’s official website is token.cfxquantum.com. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @cfxquantum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/cfxquantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CFX Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CFX Quantum (CFXQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. CFX Quantum has a current supply of 520,050,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CFX Quantum is 0.00416015 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,286.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://token.cfxquantum.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFX Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFX Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CFX Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

