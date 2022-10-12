Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chart Industries Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.51. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,349. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.
Chart Industries Company Profile
