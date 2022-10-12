Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.51. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,349. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

