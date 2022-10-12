Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $302.90

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $302.90 and last traded at $303.78, with a volume of 8951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.82.

The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.92.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

