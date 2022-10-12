ChartEx 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One ChartEx token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $19,547.73 and $4.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @chartexpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChartEx (CHART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChartEx has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 19,999,999.99999996 in circulation. The last known price of ChartEx is 0.00097739 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chartex.pro/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

