Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.