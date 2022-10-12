Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,754. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

