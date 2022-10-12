Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

