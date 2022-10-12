Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 11,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.04. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $273,398. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.