Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 11,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.04. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
