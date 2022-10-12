Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.91.

LNG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.68. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,582. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.