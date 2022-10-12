Chi Gastoken Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $44,721.96 and $6.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b.

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chi Gastoken has a current supply of 1,155,019 with 853,394 in circulation. The last known price of Chi Gastoken is 0.05157401 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1inch.exchange/#/.”

