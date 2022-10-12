Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 26% This Week

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $101,061.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chimpion (BNANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chimpion has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 31,727,387.34573464 in circulation. The last known price of Chimpion is 0.73031239 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $91,220.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chimpion.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

