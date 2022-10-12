Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,847.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $32.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,523.68. 12,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,836. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,622.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,475.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $449,935,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

