Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 100558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.