Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 100558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.91.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
