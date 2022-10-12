CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.6 %

CHSCM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,434. CHS has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.52%.

Insider Transactions at CHS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

