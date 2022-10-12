Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 22882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cinemark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 118.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cinemark by 21.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

