CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

CIR opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

See Also

