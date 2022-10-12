Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,848,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.