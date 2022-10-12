Citigroup Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

