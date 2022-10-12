Citigroup Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $48.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 14,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

