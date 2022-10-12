Citigroup Upgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to “Buy”

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

