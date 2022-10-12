Citigroup Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Neutral

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNNGY. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.40.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

