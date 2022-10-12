Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 344,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,295,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

