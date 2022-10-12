Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 6,000 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.09% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 363.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,001 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

IQI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

